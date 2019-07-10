Pittenger & Anderson Has Boosted Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake; FS KKR Capital (FSK) Shorts Down By 34.2%

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 16.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 6,575 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.82%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 46,575 shares with $3.74M value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $28.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.36. About 137,368 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) had a decrease of 34.2% in short interest. FSK’s SI was 2.29M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 34.2% from 3.49M shares previously. With 1.45M avg volume, 2 days are for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)’s short sellers to cover FSK’s short positions. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 333,369 shares traded. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has declined 20.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.95% the S&P500.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in investments in debt securities. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It has a 3.04 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtn Lp owns 47,502 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 102,231 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 7,510 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 114,369 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1,617 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp invested in 61 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc invested in 0% or 31,827 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 239 shares. Financial Consulate Inc accumulated 0.13% or 3,630 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 25,344 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 468 shares. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd reported 82,580 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $148,500 activity. GOEBEL BRIAN A also sold $148,500 worth of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Tuesday, January 15.