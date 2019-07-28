Pittenger & Anderson Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Ezcorp (EZPW)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 504.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 58,000 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 69,500 shares with $3.32 million value, up from 11,500 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $74.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32M shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 78 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 60 decreased and sold stakes in Ezcorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 47.81 million shares, down from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ezcorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 37 Increased: 59 New Position: 19.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 15,180 shares to 52,600 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 7,390 shares and now owns 16,254 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru holds 103,702 shares. Grimes And Communication stated it has 0.62% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.83M shares. 792,741 are held by River Road Asset Limited Company. 4,408 were reported by Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd. 230,000 are owned by Rhenman & Asset Mgmt. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 44,324 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,476 shares. 86,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Triangle Secs Wealth Management reported 36,090 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 314 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs invested in 1.19% or 527,225 shares. Iberiabank holds 49,734 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 13 report.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 103,970 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) has declined 28.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW)

Analysts await EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. EZPW’s profit will be $8.32 million for 16.40 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by EZCORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.82% negative EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp holds 25.76% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. for 5.40 million shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 2.25% invested in the company for 709,569 shares. The California-based Lonestar Capital Management Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 79,228 shares.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $545.58 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 37.7 P/E ratio. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International.