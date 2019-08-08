Pittenger & Anderson Has Upped 3M Co (MMM) Position by $791,775 as Share Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Capital Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $383,840 Its Stake

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 23,090 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 19,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 864,112 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 3.21M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cullinan Assocs has 58,525 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 1.8% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Marco Inv Mgmt Limited holds 1,260 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 209,660 are held by Envestnet Asset. Bowen Hanes holds 2.14% or 232,782 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware has 1,266 shares. Lockheed Martin has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Guardian Investment Management owns 2.6% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,477 shares. Bell Savings Bank has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fca Tx holds 17,182 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 420,000 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 611 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 39,966 were accumulated by Dubuque National Bank Communication. Ami Asset Management Corp reported 92,162 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,685 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Invs reported 29,645 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,353 shares. 22,327 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Shine Inv Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.23% or 6,243 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 0.81% or 1.42M shares. Moreover, Monarch Cap Mgmt has 2.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 77,119 shares. First Utd Retail Bank stated it has 34,738 shares. Interactive Fin Advisors has 800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 220,346 are held by Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 30,368 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 1.59% or 349,963 shares. Avalon Lc has 2.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alpha Windward Limited Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 89,465 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 88,291 shares.

