Pittenger & Anderson Lowered By $312,000 Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Sellers Increased By 16.95% Their Shorts

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) had an increase of 16.95% in short interest. ETH’s SI was 2.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.95% from 2.05 million shares previously. With 272,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH)’s short sellers to cover ETH’s short positions. The SI to Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s float is 9.92%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 271,396 shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 20/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Bitcoin cash & Ripple both surging 13% today as the major cryptocurrencies continue their comeback this month $BCH $XRP $BTC $ETH; 11/05/2018 – SPT ENERGY GROUP INC – ETHAN WU WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 48.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 6,500 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 6,800 shares with $329,000 value, down from 13,300 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $206.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. Ratings; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video)

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.31B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) stake by 2,500 shares to 28,445 valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ssga Active Etf Tr stake by 6,419 shares and now owns 92,545 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 121,540 were reported by Addenda Capital Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Horizon Investments has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company reported 49,656 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited owns 900,445 shares or 9.48% of their US portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel has 17,911 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 606,178 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 26,351 shares. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 12,290 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 54,530 were accumulated by Choate Advsr. Washington National Bank stated it has 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 714,839 were reported by Cibc Ww. Davenport Co Limited Liability holds 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 202,018 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. JP Morgan maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 29 report. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. UBS maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Corp has 94,125 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 17,623 shares. 53 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 1.10 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 26,853 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Meeder Asset Management owns 9,435 shares. Yorktown Management Research Com Inc owns 10,000 shares. Citadel Limited Liability holds 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) or 369,346 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 143,378 shares. 234,078 were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Inc accumulated 46,900 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 28,880 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).