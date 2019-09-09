Pittenger & Anderson Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Cut by $2.29 Million; Denali Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Garmin LTD (GRMN) by $765,400

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 46,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 48,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 4.94 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 111,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 872,358 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $175.51 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 115,800 shares to 126,900 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 247,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,585 shares to 46,715 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.