Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Its Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $2.29 Million; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Price Rose While Cipher Capital LP Decreased Its Position by $3.28 Million

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 86.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 102,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 16,181 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, down from 118,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 295,291 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 46,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 48,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 414,099 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Capital Invest Advsrs Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,972 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,827 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 124,445 were accumulated by Logan Capital Management. Advisor Ptnrs Lc owns 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 46,344 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability Co owns 68,152 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust reported 0.03% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 24,956 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.22% or 104,261 shares. C Grp A S has invested 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 17,581 are held by Vident Advisory Limited Com. Scotia stated it has 73,818 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gam Ag accumulated 157,996 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Monetary Management Group Inc reported 11,194 shares stake.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,575 shares to 46,575 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 168,922 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 39,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 2,412 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 1.12M shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Putnam Invests Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 3.18 million are owned by D E Shaw And Inc. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 2.56 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Ltd has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 107,628 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Jacobs Asset Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 562,500 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68M for 8.29 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

