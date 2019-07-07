Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Its Stake in General Dynamics (GD) by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Family Management Has Lifted by $670,902 Its Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 481,765 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 10,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,249 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 39,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 9.11M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 6,800 shares to 36,850 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 13,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0.52% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Patten Grp Inc Inc holds 1,251 shares. Northern invested in 0.12% or 2.92 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 65,165 shares stake. Aviva Pcl reported 5,280 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 21,662 shares. Schulhoff And Com invested in 0.21% or 2,370 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 54,782 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services owns 713 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 18,997 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Smith Moore Company accumulated 2,621 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Virtu Financial Limited reported 8,155 shares stake.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “General Dynamics NASSCO to Christen and Launch Largest Containership Built in San Diego – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Dynamics Stock Upgraded — Again – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why United Technologies Needs the Merger With Raytheon – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.18 million for 17.00 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tarbox Family Office reported 5,612 shares stake. 3,327 are owned by Moneta Grp Invest Ltd Liability Co. Security Natl Trust invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tegean Mngmt Llc owns 210,000 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 220 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability owns 8,829 shares. Mirador Prtn LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,886 shares. Davis Cap Prns Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Mgmt accumulated 703,406 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 55,860 shares. Moors Cabot reported 116,404 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 11.36 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,114 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,578 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi builds market share in secondary CLO trading – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi, Grab launch co-branded credit cards – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Citigroup’s $21.5-Billion Capital Return Plan For 2019 Is Slightly Lower Than Its 2018 Plan – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.