Pittenger & Anderson Cut By $2.29 Million Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding; Cibc World Markets Raised Fmc Technologies (FTI) Position

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Fmc Technologies Inc (FTI) stake by 309.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 184,194 shares as Fmc Technologies Inc (FTI)’s stock rose 0.44%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 243,707 shares with $5.73M value, up from 59,513 last quarter. Fmc Technologies Inc now has $11.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 987,061 shares traded. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 28.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 17/04/2018 – FTI Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Financing; 24/04/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 22, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 07/04/2018 – ARAMCO TO SIGN AGREEMENT WITH TECHNIP FMC TO STUDY PLANT TO MAKE 2 MILLON TONS OF POLYMERS PER YEAR; 13/03/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 07/03/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 96.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 46,685 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 1,825 shares with $91,000 value, down from 48,510 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 1.12M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Dentsply Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:XRAY) stake by 18,906 shares to 53,272 valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 65,951 shares and now owns 317,381 shares. Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold FTI shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 488,324 shares or 715.15% more from 59,906 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment has 62 shares. Cibc Markets Corp reported 243,707 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 393 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas. The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 15. Barclays Capital maintained TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru invested in 0.04% or 6,730 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Telemus Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,787 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 78,704 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 0.06% stake. Of Virginia Limited Co invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Culbertson A N And Inc accumulated 81,792 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 1,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.04% or 10,862 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 842,990 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co accumulated 1% or 3.46 million shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 7,845 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Communications has invested 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 3,461 shares to 25,188 valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 27,335 shares and now owns 103,328 shares. Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13. 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded the shares of MDLZ in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

