Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Its Position in Cerner (CERN) by $1.38 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Cut Position by $314,634

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,679 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 89,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.09. About 1.09M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 2,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,042 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 2.82M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.93 billion for 15.43 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Mngmt Com holds 23,216 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 6.84M shares. Skba Mngmt Limited Com holds 131,630 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Blackhill accumulated 11,550 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 34,422 were reported by Diversified Co. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 1.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 49,606 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has 0.85% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 256,751 were accumulated by Bridges Investment Mngmt. D E Shaw & holds 600,028 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 12,127 are held by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa accumulated 16,760 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.95% or 97,357 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability has 52,976 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Management holds 1.87% or 245,194 shares. Independent Investors Incorporated invested in 0.35% or 7,300 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $190.47M for 32.80 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 16,483 shares to 239,807 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation owns 227,050 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 780,625 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 613,979 shares. 33,721 were accumulated by Westwood Grp Inc. Jag Cap Limited Company has invested 0.31% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Da Davidson has 11,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 384 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Corp. Moreover, Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,023 shares. 14,459 were accumulated by Clark Mngmt Gp. Dupont Management Corporation accumulated 6,700 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 6,521 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 648,906 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 12,882 shares.