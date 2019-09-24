Pittenger & Anderson Increased Henry Schein (HSIC) Position by $366,045 as Share Price Rose; Chevron Ce (CVX) Stock Value Rose While Hexavest Has Increased Position

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp Ce (CVX) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 68,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.85 million, up from 982,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 4.91 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 5,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 59,455 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, up from 54,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 561,863 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,400 were accumulated by Garde Cap Inc. Paloma Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 0% or 66 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.1% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 65,520 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 10 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 306,500 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 221,094 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 5,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 268,799 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 139,920 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Creative Planning holds 9,935 shares. Carderock Capital holds 0.83% or 31,435 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 28,749 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,800 shares to 2,530 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,253 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

