Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position By $2.69 Million; Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 61.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 12,005 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 7,668 shares with $331,000 value, down from 19,673 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $22.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.60M shares traded or 105.28% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 88.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,955 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 1,188 shares with $357,000 value, down from 10,143 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $102.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 55,000 shares. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.03% or 557,489 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company holds 21,843 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1,665 were reported by Qci Asset Ny. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd holds 4.07M shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 6,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 38,463 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 5,650 shares. Korea Investment holds 54,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. $2.51 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Felsinger Donald E. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million on Monday, April 29. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ADM profit plunges as floods, US-China trade war batter grain handler – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.42 per Share, $0.60 per Share on an Adjusted Basis – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Outperform”. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $35600 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.17 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A had sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30 million on Thursday, February 7. $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F. 750 shares valued at $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.