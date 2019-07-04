Pittenger & Anderson Has Decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $579,670; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Increased Its Blackrock LTD Duration (BLW) Holding by $446,166; Share Price Rose

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration (BLW) by 87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 31,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,502 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 36,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 151,318 shares traded or 71.72% up from the average. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 1.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.10% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 25,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1,408 activity.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6,292 shares to 112,233 shares, valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 74,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,956 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc holds 87,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shaker Serv Limited Liability holds 0.58% or 78,057 shares in its portfolio. Zazove Assocs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 18,396 shares. Rivernorth Ltd Co holds 475,181 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 4,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 17,857 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Whittier Trust Commerce stated it has 1,346 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 147,659 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 483,827 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 119,738 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 67,538 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0% or 16,703 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs reported 8,723 shares stake. Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 100 shares. M Securities stated it has 2,405 shares. 11,930 are owned by Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Co. Enterprise Financial Svcs holds 0.02% or 442 shares. Great Lakes Limited Com holds 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 7,931 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cambiar Ltd Liability owns 0.75% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 173,496 shares. The Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 49,855 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability has 12,221 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital LP holds 13,410 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Washington holds 0.58% or 57,844 shares. 2,563 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 600 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,665 shares to 84,292 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

