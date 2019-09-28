Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $3.61 Million as Valuation Declined; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Boosted Its Holding in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by $331,200

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 57,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 15,643 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $992,000, down from 72,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 120.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 6,589 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, up from 2,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 318,100 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Names Jay C. Horgen as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cancer Results to Watch at This Weekendâ€™s European Society of Medical Oncology Congress – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Behind The Idea – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group: Significant Upside With Strong Downside Support – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 13,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 5,781 shares. Utah Retirement holds 9,680 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 3,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 3,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 34,607 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 224,370 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 358,767 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 34,897 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 180 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Goldman Sachs Grp has 341,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11,200 shares to 49,551 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,603 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $584,906 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,368 shares to 137,287 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Perkins Coie Com invested in 0.05% or 1,889 shares. Bailard owns 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 40,242 shares. 650,634 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Wedgewood Prns holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 44,800 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cambridge Tru reported 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Freestone Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Caprock Group Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 14,438 shares. The Delaware-based Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.82% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Transamerica Financial Incorporated accumulated 17 shares. Matthews International Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 12.56% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 39,206 were accumulated by Parsec Fincl Mngmt.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ESG Investing: Is Facebook a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Cognizant AI Insurance Claims Platform Enhances Processing, Accuracy and Customer Service Following Natural Disasters – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.