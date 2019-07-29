Pittenger & Anderson Has Raised Its Holding in Henry Schein (HSIC) as Share Price Rose; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Trimmed Its Stake in Sherwin (SHW) by $13.22 Million

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 41,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 402,777 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $507.2. About 311,381 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,110 shares in its portfolio. Co Of Oklahoma holds 3,380 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc stated it has 5,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts Corp reported 36,242 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6,102 shares. Schroder Management Grp has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 810,702 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mutual Of America Ltd Llc reported 20,159 shares. Invest House Lc holds 46,690 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 256 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Nj has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Renaissance Tech Lc owns 379,112 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings See BioSpin’s Growth Revival? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24,178 shares to 65,679 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.58M for 19.48 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “As Predicted, JetBlue Beats On Earnings And Revenue; Chart Says Wait – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Benjamin Moore to Become Main Paint Supplier for Ace Hardware, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Was Main Paint Supplier – DJ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 14,220 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,010 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 60,854 shares. Synovus Fin stated it has 3,904 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.12% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Utah Retirement Systems owns 15,709 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ativo Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.57% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 81 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Montag Caldwell stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Natixis holds 80,406 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Company owns 19 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C holds 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 106,313 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 917 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.