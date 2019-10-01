Pittenger & Anderson Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Has Decreased by $646,000; As Williams Cos (WMB) Stock Price Declined, Hilton Capital Management Cut Its Position

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 94.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 346,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 19,619 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $550,000, down from 365,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 5.56 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 96.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23,000, down from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 1.62 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), A Stock That Climbed 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,127 shares to 43,669 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,963 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership invested 0.14% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). American Intll Gru owns 76,342 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 33,304 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.64 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smith Graham Inv Lp reported 73,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 331,921 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 304 shares. Midas Mgmt holds 1.51% or 45,000 shares. Field Main Commercial Bank reported 0.16% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Brinker Cap reported 35,943 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 145,027 shares. 27,830 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. 17,400 were accumulated by Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc. United Ser Automobile Association owns 133,848 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.09M for 14.05 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.06 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 49,917 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Ml Etn (AMJ) by 18,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was made by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.