Pittenger & Anderson Lifted Holding in Workday (WDAY) by $320,825 as Market Valuation Declined; As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Share Value Rose, Davis-Rea LTD Has Lowered by $1.36 Million Its Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 1,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 30,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, up from 29,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $168.74. About 1.37M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 9,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,308 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 55,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.99 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,478 were accumulated by Lafayette. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Co Dc has invested 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsec stated it has 154,414 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Pettee Invsts has invested 2.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country Trust Financial Bank stated it has 651,381 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush has 0.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Company holds 23,405 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. 25,034 were reported by Nicholas Inv Prns L P. Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bancorporation And Company Of Newtown stated it has 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Svcs Inc reported 40,776 shares stake. Essex Inv Management Co Llc has 2.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btr Cap Incorporated owns 130,749 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,496 shares to 33,960 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 65,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.48% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 732,600 shares. 60,250 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Inc. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.13% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pnc Ser Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 28,355 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,254 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments LP has 93,693 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,723 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 80,554 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Barbara Oil accumulated 0.41% or 3,500 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 168,302 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Walleye Trading Limited owns 2,255 shares.