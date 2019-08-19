Pittenger & Anderson Position in General Dynamics (GD) Trimmed by $1.25 Million; As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Howe & Rusling Lifted Its Holding

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $187.28. About 420,878 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 133.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 13,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 23,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 10,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 594,166 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg E (DIA) by 3,139 shares to 5,460 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “General Dynamics divests satellite business unit – Washington Business Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canada awards C$3B contract to General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12,653 shares to 54,150 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).