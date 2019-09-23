Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $3.61 Million; As Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Holder Webster Bank Has Lowered Position by $1.76 Million

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 57,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 15,643 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $992,000, down from 72,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 8.18 million shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 188,169 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Logan Capital Incorporated holds 0.71% or 191,109 shares. 823,216 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 423,184 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.2% or 54,451 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 75,743 shares. Palouse Management Inc accumulated 0.58% or 25,294 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 240,850 shares. Waverton Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Anchor Cap Limited Liability owns 12,215 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York holds 6,650 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 337,278 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 14.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,123 shares to 18,338 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 15,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

