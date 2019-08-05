Pittenger & Anderson Has Trimmed General Dynamics (GD) Position as Valuation Rose; As Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Rose, Linscomb & Williams Boosted by $479,504 Its Position

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 10,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 60,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 50,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 553,988 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $178.55. About 165,993 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 3,256 shares to 6,838 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,211 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 114,300 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.28% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt has invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Republic Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,179 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 29,093 shares. First Natl Bank has 68,065 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Natixis LP reported 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 1.12M are held by Franklin. Caprock Gp has 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pitcairn reported 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Verus Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $890.96 million for 14.59 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.