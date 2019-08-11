Pittenger & Anderson Has Trimmed Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $2.29 Million; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding by $3.39 Million

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 46,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 48,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 79.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 66,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 17,517 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 83,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from makes emergency landing in Cleveland due to broken window; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS IT WILL FLY AMONG SOME HAWAIIAN ISLANDS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT 1380 REDUCING DEMAND IN MAY `AND BEYOND’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh owns 19,822 shares. Coastline Trust stated it has 7,892 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M Kraus accumulated 3.14% or 107,556 shares. Tremblant Cap Gru stated it has 1.23 million shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 0.26% or 1.23M shares. Verus Fincl Prtn accumulated 4,624 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.04% or 15,264 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Capital Lc holds 470,280 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 12,263 shares. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies has 0.96% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 81,646 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 4,632 shares. Citizens And Northern holds 1.31% or 47,221 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,167 shares to 88,273 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 96,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,430 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.