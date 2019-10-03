Pittenger & Anderson Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake; Apg Asset Management Us Cut Its Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 132,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.16M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 192,870 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 2,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 31,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 28,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $223.92. About 766,684 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.30M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.78 million shares or 0.10% less from 98.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 270,394 shares stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 32,736 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd accumulated 1.95 million shares. Pggm invested in 1.96% or 5.29M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 47,128 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 15 were reported by Howe Rusling Inc. Art Advisors Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 3,493 shares stake. Caprock Group owns 2,762 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 13,351 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited stated it has 0.02% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Virtu Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 8,332 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 145,443 shares.

