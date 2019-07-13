Pittenger & Anderson Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (TSM) Stake By $444,200; Agnc Investment (AGNC) Shorts Increased By 2.66%

Agnc Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) had an increase of 2.66% in short interest. AGNC’s SI was 16.65 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.66% from 16.22M shares previously. With 5.90M avg volume, 3 days are for Agnc Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s short sellers to cover AGNC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.06M shares traded. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has declined 7.80% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AGNC News: 13/03/2018 AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – ESTIMATED TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE OF $18.80 PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AGNC REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MTGE MANAGEMENT PACT; 02/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Amendment To MTGE Management Agreement In Connection With Proposed Acquisition Of MTGE Investme; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TOTALED $69.3 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ AGNC Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGNC); 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225 MLN VS $198 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Comprehensive Loss 53c/Sh; 24/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $558.0M; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $225M, EST. $252.6M; 24/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT SAYS 30M SHARE OFFERING PRICED

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (TSM) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 11,105 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 172,535 shares with $7.07M value, up from 161,430 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L now has $210.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.64M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN

More notable recent AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.P. Carey, Chatham Lodging Trust and AGNC Investment – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 5 – GuruFocus.com” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.26 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It currently has negative earnings. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. Another trade for 114,102 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Kain Gary D.

Among 2 analysts covering American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American Capital Agency had 4 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 312,442 shares or 109.14% more from 149,396 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 41,760 shares. Research & Mgmt invested in 0% or 200 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) for 114,261 shares.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.