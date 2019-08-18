Pittenger & Anderson Has Increased Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $1.93 Million; Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Share Value Declined While Oracle Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $407,100

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 208,761 shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 10,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 28,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 18,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Communication stated it has 2,470 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 10,755 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation owns 1,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw invested in 40,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 484,871 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 359,134 shares. Geode Ltd Liability owns 331,642 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 150,277 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 9,872 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 120 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Oracle Investment Mgmt Inc holds 4.35 million shares.

More notable recent Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Accelerate Diagnostics to Review Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 6th – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics reports Q4 and Full-Year Financial Results for 2017 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Matter Of WANT Over NEED – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,185 shares to 22,550 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,825 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.