Pittenger & Anderson Has Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (TSM) Holding by $444,200 as Market Value Rose; 13D Management Increased Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $858,546

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (TSM) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 11,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 161,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 4.42 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13M, up from 28,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $723.08. About 298,648 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Under Threat From a Chinese Chipmaker? – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Apple — TSMC Is a Better Way to Play an iPhone Recovery – Motley Fool” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Has Passed The Bottom Of The Semiconductor Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Rosenblatt Securities Managing Director Sees AMD Pulling Ahead of Intel – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares to 380 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 52,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,870 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Cap reported 886 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.07% or 1,064 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,689 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 747 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 660 shares. Smithfield has 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 5,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Management Services Inc accumulated 1.21% or 1,635 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 730 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.24% or 24,990 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 701 shares. Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.08% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The New York-based Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Assetmark Inc has 16 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chipotle Warns Of Potential Impact From Mexican Tariffs – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore ISI picks food and restaurant favorites – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Market Now Values Chipotle Mexican Grill At Staggering 9 Times Replacement Cost – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After State Of the Union, Focus Turns Again To Earnings News, Geopolitics, Fed – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Trade Chipotle Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019.