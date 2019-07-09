Pitney Bowes (PBI) Valuation Declined While Lapides Asset Management Has Lifted by $870,618 Its Stake; As Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Shares Declined, Indus Capital Partners Raised Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 1.59 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 180.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 96,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 53,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 3.32 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 391,753 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 44,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,434 shares, and cut its stake in Best Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.01% or 24,774 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Capital Mngmt Corporation Va has invested 1.77% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Macquarie has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 45,300 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 70,394 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain has 583 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 94,378 shares stake. Moreover, Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 3,342 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc holds 990,930 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Creative Planning owns 10,101 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated invested in 102,591 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management accumulated 1,000 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 499,647 shares in its portfolio. Loews owns 26,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,782 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS).

