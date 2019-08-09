Pitney Bowes (PBI) to pay $0.05 on Sep 11, 2019; Verizon Communications (VZ) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:PBI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Pitney Bowes Inc’s current price of $4.12 translates into 1.21% yield. Pitney Bowes Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 2.47M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 793 funds started new and increased positions, while 652 cut down and sold their positions in Verizon Communications Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.61 billion shares, down from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Verizon Communications Inc in top ten positions decreased from 165 to 136 for a decrease of 29. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 600 Increased: 667 New Position: 126.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $230.31 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

American Investment Services Inc. holds 8.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. for 457,532 shares. 10 owns 605,994 shares or 7.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has 7.66% invested in the company for 946,936 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Indemnity Co has invested 6.9% in the stock. Hillswick Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 173,212 shares.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity. $20,592 worth of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was bought by Dies Jason on Friday, May 3.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $744.59 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. It has a 4.81 P/E ratio. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment provides mailing and office solutions; and financing services and supplies for small and medium businesses.

