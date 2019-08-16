Pitney Bowes (PBI) to pay $0.05 on Sep 11, 2019; Torchlight Energy Resources Has 1.13 Sentiment

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:PBI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Pitney Bowes Inc’s current price of $3.23 translates into 1.55% yield. Pitney Bowes Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 3.64M shares traded or 19.65% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES: EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN GREATER HOLDER VALUE; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REVIEW OF OPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Proceeds From Sale of About $270M; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 30/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 9 funds started new or increased holdings, while 8 sold and trimmed holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 5.39 million shares, down from 5.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Torchlight Energy Resources Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

More notable recent Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRCH) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Torchlight Energy Announces Board Member Changes Nasdaq:TRCH – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Torchlight Provides Update on Its Orogrande Basin Project – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

It closed at $1.36 lastly. It is down 15.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 07/05/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY BUYS ADDED DE BASIN ACREAGE,: DRILLING IN; 18/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING PRIMARILY TO MEET ITS DRILLING OBLIGATIONS AT ITS HAZEL PROJECT, OROGRANDE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Repays in Full Its Outstanding Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Torchlight Energy Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCH); 24/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF KEYBANK TERM LOAN TO REPAY OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS LLC; 07/05/2018 – Torchlight Energy Acquires Additional Delaware Basin Acreage and Announces Drilling in Its Winkler Project; 29/03/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY SAYS FEELS THAT “BEST WAY TO MOVE FORWARD IS TO FREE UP VALUE FROM HAZEL AND DEVOTE IT TO OROGRANDE”; 24/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT To Repay Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 12/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Sets Frac Date on Orogrande Horizontal

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $100.20 million. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three gas and oil projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

Amg National Trust Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc owns 69,444 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has invested 0.02% in the stock. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 229,558 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Pitney Bowes Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,728 are held by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Numerixs Technology owns 49,196 shares. Cutter Brokerage invested in 30,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 10,101 shares. Johnson Fin Group invested in 3,900 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 62,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 3.25M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Co holds 0% or 368,410 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 38,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 53,570 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 286,833 shares. 19,281 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pitney Bowes +7% post Q2 results, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pitney Bowes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (NYSE:PBI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.