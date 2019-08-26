Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stock Declined While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Boosted Stake; Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Valuation Declined While Gruss & Co Decreased by $376,875 Its Holding

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 477,825 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 366.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 153,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 195,131 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 41,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 6.19M shares traded or 98.89% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Extends $375 Million Loan on 888 Seventh Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Completes $167.5 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vornado Realty Q4 misses, same-store NOI -6.3% – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vornado Realty Trust. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Oppenheimer And Commerce Inc reported 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 8,331 shares. 2.60 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Cipher Capital LP accumulated 0.39% or 73,355 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 32,414 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 495,211 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability stated it has 58,008 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 15,746 shares. Family Firm reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.09% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Cleararc has 4,206 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 68,968 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,452 shares to 2,999 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 16,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,165 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “3 M&A Stories to Watch Today – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes: A Slow Return Of Some Mojo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 667,147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 361,804 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 8,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 10,296 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co invested in 0.15% or 547,587 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 177,582 shares stake. Weiss Asset LP accumulated 34,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 24,774 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 48,601 shares. Johnson Grp owns 3,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 0.02% or 70,394 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Alpine Global Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 30,301 shares.