Pitney Bowes (PBI) Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Cut Position by $2.07 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose While Sio Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 154.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 149,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 245,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, up from 96,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 77.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 344,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 97,834 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 442,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 2.62 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 22/05/2018 – Prometic presents new clinical data on PBI-4050 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REVIEW OF OPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,186 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 4.31M shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 101,301 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation reported 15,586 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 14,000 shares. Monarch Capital has 1.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 53,429 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 849,044 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% or 78,828 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.07% or 5,730 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bancshares Of The West invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 173,107 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0.43% stake. Cypress Cap Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 44,586 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard reported 18.21 million shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Cwm has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 177,582 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 5.65 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Management holds 10,018 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 11,645 shares. M&T State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Piedmont Invest Advsr has 10,771 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,173 shares. First Manhattan reported 900 shares. M&R stated it has 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Blume reported 5,600 shares. 18,337 were reported by Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Eaton Vance Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

