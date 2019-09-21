Pitney Bowes (PBI) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Its Stake by $380,000; Private Management Group Continues to Hold Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 41,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, up from 33,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 3.00 million shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: PLAN IS TO ADD EVEN MORE PRODUCTS TO MARCUS OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Trading Co-Heads Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Depart; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RECENT EXPENSE LEVEL LIKELY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ PRESIDENT, DAVID M. SOLOMON, IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BY THE END OF THIS YEAR – NYT; 09/03/2018 – Banking analyst Dick Bove calls possible Blankfein exit from Goldman ‘wonderful’ news; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI, GOLDMAN SACHS, BLAKROCK NAMED PREFERRED TENDERERS; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires crypto trader Schmidt to lead digital assets – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Analysis of Goldman’s Trading, Earnings Results; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 950% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $757.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 4.14M shares traded or 36.99% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $1.40-$1.5; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc by 108,222 shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $48.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 68,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,943 shares, and cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman’s chief risk officer exiting – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Tru Bank has 19,644 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Investec Asset Management North America holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,880 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moors & Cabot owns 3,721 shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 1,330 shares stake. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 5,056 are owned by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation. Carroll stated it has 393 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.16% or 22,489 shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability Company reported 35,692 shares. Ima Wealth owns 13,228 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Com reported 266,600 shares. Moreover, Washington Communications has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,181 shares. Delphi Management Incorporated Ma holds 1.31% or 7,146 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Llc reported 1,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Johnson Fincl Group has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 3,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 431,746 shares. 67,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. 18,148 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated. Ameriprise Financial owns 996,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,230 are held by Us Bancorporation De. Invesco Limited holds 1.18M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 93,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,355 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 359 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Gam Ag has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 372,200 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,000 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF).

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pitney Bowes +7% post Q2 results, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Share Price Is Down 85% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes Enters Capitulation Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pitney Bowes: A Slow Return Of Some Mojo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.