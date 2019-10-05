Pitney Bowes (PBI) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lifted Stake by $380,000; R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL)

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 950% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.33M market cap company. It closed at $4.25 lastly. It is down 53.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – FAT BIOPSIES FURTHER DEMONSTRATE PBI-4050 CLINICAL ACTIVITY; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Pitney Bowes’ Ratings Unaffected by Production Mail Disposition; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business for $361M; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scharf Lc has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rock Point Advsr Llc reported 5.32% stake. Fruth Invest Management holds 0.87% or 10,994 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.6% or 920,416 shares. Leisure Mngmt has 21,370 shares. 2.38 million are owned by London Of Virginia. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation reported 2.41% stake. Mitchell Cap Mgmt accumulated 3.49% or 52,595 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 8.34M shares stake. Kcm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 285,685 shares. Sit Inv Associate accumulated 265,170 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Riverpark Limited Liability Co holds 67,006 shares or 5.69% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Management has 16,839 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 86,530 shares or 5.36% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Retail Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Cornerstone owns 558 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd reported 5 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc invested in 0% or 22,307 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 129,627 shares. Black Creek Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Blume Cap Incorporated invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 216,900 shares. Tci Wealth reported 224 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.04% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.2% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 2.81% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 3,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).