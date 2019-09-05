Pitney Bowes (PBI) Share Price Declined While Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Highlander Capital Management Increased Position

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $159.06. About 1.26 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 115,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.17M market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 3.42 million shares traded or 18.17% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – FAT BIOPSIES FURTHER DEMONSTRATE PBI-4050 CLINICAL ACTIVITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,438 were accumulated by River Road Asset Ltd Llc. Franklin Resources has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 508,672 shares. Horizon Investments Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 0.36% or 25,188 shares. Private Tru Na owns 0.29% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,573 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 7,937 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.24% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.32% or 12,215 shares. 1,338 were reported by Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 0.14% or 26,216 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.38% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 28,379 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa accumulated 0.03% or 1,215 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.5% stake.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 18,984 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,791 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Llc stated it has 172,850 shares. 16,000 are owned by Goelzer Management. Paradigm Capital has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 493,600 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Axa reported 27,400 shares stake. Signaturefd owns 3,810 shares. Principal Fincl Group accumulated 1.00M shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 296,738 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). California State Teachers Retirement reported 309,085 shares. 216,779 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Parsec Fincl Management accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Analysts await Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PBI’s profit will be $35.89 million for 4.45 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Pitney Bowes Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.