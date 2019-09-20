Pitney Bowes (PBI) Position Held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) as Share Value Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,570 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 10,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $162.67. About 416,845 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 950% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 689,300 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 30/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Pitney Bowes’ Ratings Unaffected by Production Mail Disposition; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,000 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $604.67M for 10.59 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.