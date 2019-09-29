Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holding Maintained by Engineers Gate Manager Lp; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Cqs Cayman LP Has Upped Its Stake

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 260.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 41,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 247,987 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 338.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 161,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 209,879 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 1.61 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Pitney Bowes’ Ratings Unaffected by Production Mail Disposition; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Takeover Rumors Send WABCO Holdings Soaring Wednesday – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Shareholders Approve $7 Billion Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 20,500 shares to 49,856 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 9,227 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% or 125,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Republic Investment Incorporated accumulated 5,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 18,015 shares. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 62,561 are held by Yakira Capital Management. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc reported 81,780 shares. Stifel Finance owns 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 21,749 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi has 0.41% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 81,522 shares or 0.13% of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp stated it has 4.61% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Next Financial Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 130 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 142,325 shares to 40,233 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 34,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,658 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pitney Bowes and Baron Partner to Provide Businesses with Usable Real-Time Weather Risk Data – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pitney Bowes and Shyplite Partner to Reinvent Office Shipping in India – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Pitney Bowes Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Popped 8% Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 303,319 shares. Loews Corp has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Ellington Mgmt Group Lc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 61,425 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 30,978 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 29,731 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.80M shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 323,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.05M shares. Adirondack Trust invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Aperio Group Ltd invested in 102,069 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 40,000 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Geode Ltd has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).