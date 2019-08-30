Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holding Has Lifted by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding by $1.11 Million as Shares Declined

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 43,200 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, down from 47,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $224.53. About 149,830 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 366.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 153,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 195,131 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 41,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $604.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.535. About 864,278 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 9.21M shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc Incorporated holds 107,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 127,814 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs reported 30,516 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Blume Cap Management holds 0.02% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 10,154 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Liability has 296,738 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 466,947 shares in its portfolio. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp invested in 1.20 million shares or 7.17% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 49,196 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 50,400 shares. 220,000 were accumulated by Black Creek Inv Mgmt.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1,559 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 24,714 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru Co reported 50 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.38% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Ellington Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,946 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas, New York-based fund reported 22,051 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Fort Lp holds 0.33% or 6,413 shares. State Street holds 1.35 million shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability holds 0% or 35 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 890 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 242 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 1,989 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has 84 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 27.25 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.