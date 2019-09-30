Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holder Lapides Asset Management Raised Stake; Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Holder Fdx Advisors Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 7,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, down from 39,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $138.67. About 1.51 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 945,556 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Pitney Bowes’ Ratings Unaffected by Production Mail Disposition; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 30/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Dwngrds Pitney Bowes To ‘BB+/B’ From ‘BBB-/A-3′ Otlk Neg; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Proposed Offering of 3000000 Shares of Common Stock – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Mall REITâ€™s Huge Gain Isnâ€™t a Reason to Buy it – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone’s Investment in the Expansion of Its Fulton Ranch Town Center in Arizona Produces an 8.8% Unlevered Annual Return – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Mercantile Com has 7,898 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 28,563 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.23M shares. Services Automobile Association holds 152,964 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.07M are held by Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation. Fjarde Ap stated it has 154,633 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 44,386 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc accumulated 16,000 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0.02% or 37,039 shares. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh stated it has 13,380 shares. Park Natl Oh invested in 0.01% or 1,898 shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,307 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Com reported 178,694 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total Bnd Mrkt (BND) by 208,157 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $126.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C Spon Adr New (NYSE:DEO) by 6,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,842 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes Helps Eagle Access Secure Funding for High-Tech Equipment – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Pitney Bowes, Abiomed, and AngloGold Ashanti Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pitney Bowes Advances Long-Term Growth Strategy in Europe – Business Wire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Nv owns 29,731 shares. 585 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 3.24M shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.18M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Cutter & Communication Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 29,900 shares. U S Invsts accumulated 0.26% or 116,779 shares. Tci Wealth holds 224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 607,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 280,345 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0% or 645 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP has 0.34% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $216.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS) by 5,300 shares to 19,400 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,400 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.