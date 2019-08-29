Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holder American International Group Has Cut Position by $395,586 as Valuation Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $681,135

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 65,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 492,183 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 558,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 2.98 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Dwngrds Pitney Bowes To ‘BB+/B’ From ‘BBB-/A-3’ Otlk Neg; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business for $361M; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 93,284 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.53 million, down from 95,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.06. About 1.18 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.96 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 24,900 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 2,000 shares. Foster Motley reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Parsec Mngmt Inc holds 2,132 shares. Dana Inv Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Associated Banc invested in 40,374 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,502 shares. 350 are owned by Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co. The Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 17,589 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute invested in 30,000 shares. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.1% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Argent Trust Communication has 0.48% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pggm accumulated 188,274 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares to 12,052 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 97,974 shares to 196,259 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

