Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Touches $3.25 Low on Aug, 14; Northeast Investment Management Has Upped By $964,612 Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position

Northeast Investment Management increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 3,986 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)'s stock rose 14.09%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 112,408 shares with $27.22 million value, up from 108,422 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $119.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $272.17. About 413,756 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

The stock of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $3.09 target or 5.00% below today's $3.25 share price. This indicates more downside for the $587.36M company. The stock decreased 8.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 2.39 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CAE profit misses on higher costs – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Retirement Expense Could Cost You $335,000 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Equipment Outlook: Cost & Technology Bumps Ahead – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.03% below currents $272.17 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $25600 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Nomura maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, June 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $587.36 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. It has a 3.79 P/E ratio. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies.

