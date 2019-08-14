Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Reaches $3.25 1 Year Low; The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Hold” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 1. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. See The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners New Target: $33.0000 18.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $24.0000 15.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $30 New Target: $34 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

The stock of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.99 target or 8.00% below today’s $3.25 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $587.36 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $2.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $46.99 million less. The stock decreased 8.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 2.62 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 22/05/2018 – Prometic presents new clinical data on PBI-4050 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $1.40-$1.5; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Gap, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ralph Lauren, Urban Outfitters, and Gap Are Trading Higher Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Apple, Gap Soar on Tariff Delays – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gap signs renewable energy pact for Aurora wind project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.28 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 5.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

The stock decreased 7.41% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 4.25M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 23/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE: Old Navy will add 60 more stores across the U.S. this year, CEO Art Peck tells CNBC; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees Fiscal-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up Slightly; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Gap apologises for selling T-shirt with “incorrect map” of China; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its lntended Audience—and the Gap is Growing; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold The Gap, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation invested in 54,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 20.41M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 61,546 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd accumulated 1.47 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc World invested in 8,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 11.86M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 65,761 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 8,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 53,447 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,959 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 194,046 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. 10,189 were reported by Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company holds 0.06% or 268,825 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Pitney Bowes Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 332,696 are held by Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 13,200 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Gilman Hill Asset, a Connecticut-based fund reported 370,176 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Company invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Gam Holdings Ag reported 13,428 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 132,559 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Conning holds 88,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 39,483 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Rbf Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 20,000 shares. Mutual Of America Lc reported 0.02% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). 218,965 were reported by Cna Fincl Corp.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity. 3,600 shares were bought by Dies Jason, worth $20,592.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $587.36 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. It has a 3.79 P/E ratio. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pitney Bowes +7% post Q2 results, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pitney Bowes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (NYSE:PBI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.