Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) and On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) Comparison side by side

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) and On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) compete against each other in the Business Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pitney Bowes Inc. 4 -0.65 169.49M 0.62 6.54 On Track Innovations Ltd. N/A 0.00 35.97M -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pitney Bowes Inc. and On Track Innovations Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pitney Bowes Inc. and On Track Innovations Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pitney Bowes Inc. 4,294,582,678.76% 105.6% 2.8% On Track Innovations Ltd. 10,465,522,257.78% -14.6% -7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pitney Bowes Inc. has a beta of 1.91 and its 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. On Track Innovations Ltd.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pitney Bowes Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, On Track Innovations Ltd. has 1.8 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. On Track Innovations Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pitney Bowes Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pitney Bowes Inc. and On Track Innovations Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 3.8% respectively. 0.5% are Pitney Bowes Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.14% of On Track Innovations Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pitney Bowes Inc. 2.27% -7.11% -24.58% -43.98% -53.5% -31.47% On Track Innovations Ltd. -7.42% -21.76% -40.34% -54.29% -66.95% -40.34%

For the past year Pitney Bowes Inc. has stronger performance than On Track Innovations Ltd.

Summary

Pitney Bowes Inc. beats On Track Innovations Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies. The Enterprise Business Solutions segment offers equipment and services that enable large enterprises to process inbound and outbound mail. This segment provides production mail inserting and sortation equipment, production print systems, and supplies and related support services, as well as mail presort services. The Digital Commerce Solutions segment provides a range of solutions, including customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement software, shipping management, and cross border ecommerce solutions as traditional software licenses, enterprise platforms, software-as-a-service, and on-demand applications, as well as offers related support services. The company also provides revolving credit and interest-bearing deposit solutions. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products through sales force, direct mailings, telemarketing, independent dealers and distributors, and Web channels to various business, governmental, institutional, and other organizations. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.