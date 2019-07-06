Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Increased By $4.84 Million Its Enersys (ENS) Holding

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Enersys (ENS) stake by 30.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 74,445 shares as Enersys (ENS)’s stock declined 15.18%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 319,348 shares with $20.81 million value, up from 244,903 last quarter. Enersys now has $2.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 104,465 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe

Analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. PBI’s profit would be $36.15 million giving it 5.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 1.11M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,496 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Llc. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP owns 12,813 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 308,022 are owned by Charles Schwab. Ajo LP holds 0.16% or 480,889 shares. State Street Corporation has 1.36M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Lc invested in 0.01% or 93,512 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 345,940 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 22,761 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0% stake. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 115,376 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4,036 shares. 5,674 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 118,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 44,867 were accumulated by Cambiar Limited Liability Co.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity. Sechrist Todd M. sold $1.70M worth of stock or 24,039 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 336,902 shares to 2.52 million valued at $224.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) stake by 14,800 shares and now owns 661,726 shares. Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) was reduced too.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Dies Jason, worth $6,045.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Pitney Bowes Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 492,183 are held by Intll Group Inc Inc. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). D E Shaw And Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 3.13 million shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 12,656 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 309,085 shares stake. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). 77,550 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers. Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 10,728 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.05% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 315,800 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. 10,018 are owned by Hartford Investment Communication.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $795.19 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. It has a 5.13 P/E ratio. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies.