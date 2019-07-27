Pitcairn Company Upped Its Position in Autozone (AZO) as Valuation Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Stake Maintained by Hendershot Investments Inc

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 123.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 483 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 47,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Co Na holds 0.15% or 9,072 shares. Eqis Mgmt holds 0.03% or 4,951 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 59,982 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 43,058 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Tradition Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,043 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd reported 99,376 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 185,722 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 0.4% or 57,298 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 148,146 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 92,300 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 174,994 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co has 37,741 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn owns 1,128 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 381,382 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. $3.62 million worth of stock was sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4. $784,577 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Tuesday, February 5.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,077 shares to 2,864 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTHR) by 59,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,632 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

