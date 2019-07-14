Pitcairn Company Trimmed Metlife (MET) Holding as Share Price Rose; Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stryker (SYK) Holding by $1.02 Million

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 5,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427.34 million, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.70 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 15,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 23,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.76M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,707 shares to 38,928 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 29,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fin owns 57,490 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 11,223 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 4.65M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Rockland Tru holds 6,340 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 41,639 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd holds 4,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.21% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 27,109 shares. Altfest L J owns 3,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Company owns 442 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp owns 849,819 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 7,572 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.58 million activity. 180 shares were sold by Fink M Kathryn, worth $31,819. Shares for $2.89 million were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6. Scannell Timothy J sold $863,590 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $1.68M were sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $211.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 5,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).