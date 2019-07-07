Pitcairn Company Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position as Share Value Rose; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shares Rose, Cleararc Capital Has Boosted by $407,037 Its Position

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 1,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 12,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Investors: Don’t Fret Over the “Dark Phoenix” Box Office Bomb – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru Co has invested 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 46,882 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co owns 37,701 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 14,698 were accumulated by Kistler. Jarislowsky Fraser invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Chilton Company has 2.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 1.01% stake. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartline owns 32,091 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Loews Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Corp holds 73,221 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Commerce has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 43,596 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,445 shares to 29,940 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 1.71M shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Company reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 19,174 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 231,988 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bath Savings Comm reported 5.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com invested in 3,075 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 1,506 shares. Everett Harris And Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bristol John W Inc Ny accumulated 3.29% or 509,908 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 39,465 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Iberiabank has 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,317 shares. Lincoln Corp has 6,743 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. City Holding Company has invested 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.86% or 257,537 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” with publication date: July 01, 2019.