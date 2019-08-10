Pitcairn Company Trimmed Holding in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $388,920 as Market Valuation Declined; First Republic Investment Management Raised Its Hcp (HCP) Position by $562,929 as Stock Rose

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 22,469 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 27,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 3.31 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 18,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 142,571 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 124,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 2.49 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $779.25M for 10.89 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 58,840 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 8,038 shares. D E Shaw holds 767,154 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company owns 666,926 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First United National Bank holds 5,415 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 42,537 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 160,311 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 5.33 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 34,058 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 0.09% or 27,487 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2.01 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Bancorp holds 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 23,051 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 44,900 shares. Perkins Coie reported 11,116 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,592 shares to 21,107 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Limited Company reported 12,065 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 76,287 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Texas Yale Cap reported 29,160 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The France-based Tobam has invested 0.12% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Stifel Finance Corp reported 399,457 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 63,614 shares. Sumitomo Life Co holds 34,362 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 620,773 are held by Fil Limited. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 10,666 shares. Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Blackrock reported 46.74 million shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,499 shares. Gideon Capital accumulated 155,245 shares or 1.74% of the stock.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 345,709 shares to 69,267 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 9,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,771 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.