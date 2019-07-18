Pitcairn Company Stake in Ansys (ANSS) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shareholder Sound Shore Management Has Raised Stake by $19.21 Million

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $524,000, down from 5,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $207.32. About 269,021 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 142,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.00M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.86. About 647,901 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 47.55 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset stated it has 1,379 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 5,744 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Select Equity Group LP reported 1.96 million shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 389 shares in its portfolio. Synovus accumulated 5,882 shares. Kames Plc holds 1.79% or 345,248 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp reported 0.19% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Parametric Portfolio invested in 221,640 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2.8% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Edgestream Partners Lp holds 0.09% or 3,303 shares. Washington Trust Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,903 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.06% or 8.91M shares in its portfolio.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,602 shares to 8,438 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 478,668 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $122.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 120,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

