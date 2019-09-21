Pitcairn Company Stake in Adobe Sys (ADBE) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 24,027 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08 million, down from 28,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 419,759 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.88M, up from 416,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98 million shares traded or 52.90% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 2,781 shares to 8,071 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 163,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 215 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 17,348 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stratos Wealth Prns owns 7,083 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,507 shares. Financial Counselors reported 32,732 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.24% or 98,100 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,496 shares. Torray Lc has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.21% or 3,969 shares. Private Asset Inc reported 1,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc reported 2.10 million shares. 1,406 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability owns 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,400 shares. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 5 shares.

