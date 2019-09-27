Pitcairn Company Raised Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holding by $714,494; Medicines Co (MDCO) Market Value Rose While Highvista Strategies Has Cut by $5.18 Million Its Position

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 15,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 42,690 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 27,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 57.06 million shares traded or 189.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 61.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 143,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 90,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, down from 234,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 2.45 million shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 08/03/2018 – REG-Dura Vermeer and Heíjmans in building consortium for European Medicines Agency new-build project; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Green: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 27/03/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 23/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ SAYS WALGREENS BOOSTS ALLIANCE (HONG KONG) INVESTMENTS LTD GETS CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY’S APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE COMPANY’S UNIT; 13/03/2018 – IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science Study: 10 Predictions for Innovation, Spending Drivers and Societal Value of Medicines that Will Transform Global Healthcare in 2018 and Beyond; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-52: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Novartis Farmacutica Espaa, Sl For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 13/03/2018 – CSL CEO Paul Perreault Calls on Industry to Improve Patients’ Access to Medicines; 20/03/2018 – Women In Bio Announces Appointment of Mary Thistle to the Board of Homology Medicines; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL MEDICINES 600511.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 15.3 PCT Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Coastline Trust owns 24,002 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 142,921 shares or 0.83% of the stock. 1.30 million were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grimes And Inc holds 0.12% or 32,048 shares in its portfolio. Punch & Assocs Invest Management invested in 0.04% or 11,090 shares. Consulta reported 1.50M shares. Wade G W And Incorporated reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Adage Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.72M shares. Assets reported 1.75 million shares or 21.88% of all its holdings. 179,901 were reported by Stephens Ar. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 182,120 shares. 217,179 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company. Edgestream Partners Lp invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,530 shares to 116,864 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,944 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.31% negative EPS growth.