Pitcairn Company Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $707,464; Encana (ECA) Holding Increased by Southport Management Llc

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 46.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 3,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 11,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 7,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 12.17M shares traded or 211.29% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 14.55M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,248 shares. Moreover, Lincoln Natl Corporation has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 25,455 shares. Harvey Mgmt has 1.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,540 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 1.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,883 shares. Overbrook, a New York-based fund reported 1,675 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pittenger & Anderson has 28,789 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charter Company has 0.49% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,246 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Bancorporation reported 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Osborne Ptnrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 12,740 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc holds 25,357 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc owns 48,486 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old Point & Finance N A reported 2,127 shares stake.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.