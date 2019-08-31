Pitcairn Company Raised By $395,713 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Pitney Bowes (PBI) Sentiment Is 1.22

Pitcairn Company increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 20.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 6,707 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Pitcairn Company holds 38,928 shares with $2.30 million value, up from 32,221 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $240.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 117 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 96 sold and reduced their positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 128.33 million shares, up from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pitney Bowes Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 69 Increased: 70 New Position: 47.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 2.62 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 7.17% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 1.77% invested in the company for 936,165 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P., a New York-based fund reported 729,840 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $608.40 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. It has a 4.97 P/E ratio. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Pitney Bowes Stock Dropped 8% Monday – Yahoo Finance" published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 17, 2019.

